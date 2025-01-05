Sri Lanka to review Adanis energy projects tomorrow

Sri Lanka to review Adanis energy projects tomorrow

January 5, 2025   08:25 am

A proposal to appoint a committee to evaluate Adani Group’s wind energy projects in Sri Lanka is slated to be tabled at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow (06), according to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Energy.

The proposed projects focus on constructing wind power plants in the Mannar and Poonaryn areas. 

Under an agreement approved by the previous administration, a tariff of 8.26 US cents per unit of electricity was agreed upon for the wind energy generated by these projects.

Accordingly, the new proposal aims to reconsider this agreement by appointing a committee to thoroughly review its terms and conditions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

We expect to produce a high quality alcohol product at a low cost - Minister of Industries (English)

We expect to produce a high quality alcohol product at a low cost - Minister of Industries (English)

We expect to produce a high quality alcohol product at a low cost - Minister of Industries (English)

Prisons Dept. admits certain STF and Prison officers involved in smuggling contraband into prisons (English)

Prisons Dept. admits certain STF and Prison officers involved in smuggling contraband into prisons (English)

Govt attempts to swiftly threaten media through provisions of Online Safety Act  Ajith P Perera (English)

Govt attempts to swiftly threaten media through provisions of Online Safety Act  Ajith P Perera (English)

President inaugurates 'FACETS Sri Lanka  2025': International Gem and Jewellery Exhibition (English)

President inaugurates 'FACETS Sri Lanka  2025': International Gem and Jewellery Exhibition (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Sri Lanka Ports Authority achieves record high throughput (English)

Sri Lanka Ports Authority achieves record high throughput (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa leaves CID after recording statement (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa leaves CID after recording statement (English)