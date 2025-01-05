A proposal to appoint a committee to evaluate Adani Group’s wind energy projects in Sri Lanka is slated to be tabled at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow (06), according to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Energy.

The proposed projects focus on constructing wind power plants in the Mannar and Poonaryn areas.

Under an agreement approved by the previous administration, a tariff of 8.26 US cents per unit of electricity was agreed upon for the wind energy generated by these projects.

Accordingly, the new proposal aims to reconsider this agreement by appointing a committee to thoroughly review its terms and conditions.