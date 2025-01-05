Sacred rituals halted at Sabaragamuwa Saman Devalaya amid protests against Acting Basnayake Nilame

January 5, 2025   10:10 pm

The board of duty (Rajakari Mandalaya) of the ‘Sabaragamuwa Maha Saman Devalaya’ has launched a strike by withdrawing from sacred pooja and rituals of the devalaya today (05), citing their objection to the appointment of an acting Basnayake Nilame, which they allege violates long-standing traditions and was influenced by political considerations.
 
The strike followed the appointment of S.V. Chandrasinghe as acting Basnayake Nilame by the Commissioner for Buddhist Affairs. The appointment is intended to fill the position temporarily until a permanent Basnayake Nilame is named, following the expiration of the previous officeholder’s term.
 
However, the board claims the appointment disregards established customs and alleges that Chandrasinghe has close ties to the current government. In protest, the temple officials staged a silent demonstration at the entrance of the Saman Devalaya.

 

