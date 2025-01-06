Showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology showers may occur at a few places in Eastern province and in Mullaittivu district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the afternoon or night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.