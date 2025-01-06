The brother of former Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara has been ordered to be remanded further until January 11, 2025, after being produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court.

The ex-Minister’s brother, Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on December 28, 2025 in connection with a complaint related to alleged financial fraud.

The arrest was made in the Bibile area, according to police. He was later produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court where he was ordered to be remanded in custody until today (06).

Police said that the arrested suspect, Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara, has allegedly defrauded around Rs. 3 million from individuals after promising employment opportunities in Finland.