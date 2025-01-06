Term test question paper leaked in NCP; Exam suspended

The Sinhala Literature question paper for the Grade 11 term test in the North Central Province (NCP) has been confirmed to have leaked on social media, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

The Education Secretary to the North Central Province, Sirimevan Dharmasena stated that as a result, the final term test, scheduled for today (January 6), has been postponed.

As of this morning, the distribution of the compromised question paper was halted across more than 600 schools in the province. These schools span 30 educational divisions across eight zones, according to Dharmasena.

The North Central Province Education Secretary further stated that the examination will be temporarily suspended accordingly. A new question paper will be prepared and distributed to ensure the continuation of the examination process without compromising its integrity, he noted.