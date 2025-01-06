India detects first suspected HMPV case, 8-month-old baby infected

January 6, 2025   11:43 am

India has detected its first suspected Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) case in Bengaluru in an eight-month old baby.  

Sources from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that the suspected case was detected through a private laboratory, and that the patient and its family have no travel history.  

“The case has come from Hunasanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district. The child has been admitted to the Bengaluru Baptist Hospital,” the source said, adding the child will be discharged today.  HMPV is a viral respiratory infection that causes symptoms resembling the common cold. It spreads via droplets, direct contact, and possibly airborne particles. Symptoms range from mild, such as a runny nose, to severe, including breathing difficulties and chest pain. 

The Centre had last week announced that it is closely monitoring the situation following a surge in respiratory illnesses in China, adding that there was no cause for panic as the virus was not new to India.    Medical experts say that the virus has been present in India for years and predominantly impacts paediatric population between six to twelve months of age, though it can also be present in children up to fourteen years old. 
 
Addressing concerns, Director General Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel on Friday had said that HMPV is similar to other respiratory viruses, causing flu-like symptoms in very young children.  ”There was no significant increase in respiratory illness cases reported at our centres in December 2024,” he had said.  The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had also convened a joint monitoring group meeting over the issue to assess the outbreak on Saturday.

”The government will continue to keep a close watch on the outbreak through all available channels,” the ministry had stated.   It added that the World Health Organization (WHO) has also been requested to provide timely updates on the situation in China.  

To strengthen preparedness, the group has recommended increasing the number of laboratories testing for HMPV under Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s network, to monitor HMPV trends throughout the year.  Taking cue, health departments of several states such as Karnataka, Delhi and Kerala have started monitoring to look out for cases of HMPV, with ministers or departments sharing public statements over preparedness.  

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday had said that the state was closely monitoring the recent reports of an outbreak of HMPV in China. Similarly, the Karnataka health department is also expected to issue an advisory on precautionary measures by Monday afternoon.

Source: Business Standard 
--Agencies 

