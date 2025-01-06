Two including ex-provincial councilor further remanded

Two including ex-provincial councilor further remanded

January 6, 2025   12:57 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the two individuals including former member of Western Provincial Council Salochana Gamage, who were arrested while accepting a bribe, to be further remanded in custody until January 17, 2025.

The officers of the Bribery Commission arrested a businessman and the former Western Provincial Council member while accepting a bribe of Rs. 09 million from another businessman at Pita Kotte.

This arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by a resident of the Madiwela area of Kotte, the Bribery Commission said.

Subsequently, he was produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate and was ordered to be remanded until today (06).

The duo had allegedly solicited the bribe on the promise of expediting compensation for a land of the complainant’s relative in Torington Avenue, which was acquired by the Urban Development Authority (UDA), according the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

