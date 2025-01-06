Grade 11 Term Tests suspended in NCP schools

Grade 11 Term Tests suspended in NCP schools

January 6, 2025   07:33 pm

The Grade 11 Term Tests in all government schools within the North-Central Province have been cancelled until further notice.

This was announced by Education Secretary of the North Central Province.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the Sinhala Literature question paper for the Grade 11 term test in the North Central Province (NCP) has been confirmed to have leaked on social media, prompting authorities to take immediate action.  

As of this morning, the distribution of the compromised question paper was halted across more than 600 schools in the province. These schools span 30 educational divisions across eight zones, according to Education Secretary to the North Central Province, Sirimevan Dharmasena.

