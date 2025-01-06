Canadas Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigns

Canadas Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigns

January 6, 2025   10:02 pm

Under growing pressure from his own party, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he will step down and end his nine-year stretch as leader.

Trudeau said he would stay on in office until his Liberal Party can choose a new leader, and that parliament would be prorogued - or suspended - until 24 March.

“This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” he said during a press conference Monday.

Trudeau’s personal unpopularity with Canadians had become an increasing drag on his party’s fortunes in advance of federal elections later this year.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

Certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates now accessible to expatriate Sri Lankans (English)

Certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates now accessible to expatriate Sri Lankans (English)

'FACETS 2025' ends successfully with large numbers of international and local attendees (English)

'FACETS 2025' ends successfully with large numbers of international and local attendees (English)

New Chairman appointed to Official Languages Commission (English)

New Chairman appointed to Official Languages Commission (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

All provincial councils and LG bodies prohibited from 'direct' involvement in foreign relations (English)

All provincial councils and LG bodies prohibited from 'direct' involvement in foreign relations (English)