Showers expected in parts of the country

The Meteorology Department says a few showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather is likely to prevail elsewhere, the Met. Department added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala district during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.