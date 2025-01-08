Several spells of showers expected today

Several spells of showers expected today

January 8, 2025   08:07 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale, and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala district during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

