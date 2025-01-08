Court order issued over IUSF protest planned in Colombo

The Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued an order preventing the Convenor of the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Madushan Chandrajith and others from entering the Presidential Secretariat, President’s House, Finance Ministry premises etc. during a planned protest in Colombo today.

Additionally, the court order restricts them from causing any inconvenience to pedestrians or vehicular traffic on several roads in Colombo, from 1.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. today (08).