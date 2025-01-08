Sri Lankas central bank to focus on stronger crisis recovery in 2025

Sri Lankas central bank to focus on stronger crisis recovery in 2025

January 8, 2025   03:16 pm

Sri Lanka will focus on stronger recovery this year after the island nation posted real GDP growth of 5% in 2024, the highest in seven years, its central bank chief said on Wednesday, hoping to accelerate a rebound from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Sri Lanka’s economy crumpled under a severe foreign exchange crisis in 2022, but has posted a faster than expected rally after it secured a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program in March 2023 and completed a $25 billion debt restructuring in December.

The economy grew 5.2% in the first nine months of 2024, outstripping the 3% estimate by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe said.

“Achieving a transformative acceleration in growth trajectory is essential to catch up and enhance the growth potential. This would also help enhance the debt-carrying capacity of the country,” he said at an annual policy agenda launch.

Taking advantage of lower inflation, which reached minus 1.7% in December, Sri Lanka’s central bank set a new single policy rate of 8%, easing monetary settings below previously used benchmarks and setting the stage for stronger private sector credit growth, Weerasinghe added.

Inflation is expected to reach positive territory in mid-2025, after which CBSL will focus on maintaining a 5% inflation rate.

CBSL will also strengthen monetary policy forecasting, continue to improve its reserve buffers under the IMF program, and introduce a benchmark spot exchange rate in 2025. Weerasinghe said.

Sri Lanka will continue recapitalisation of banks, consolidate large finance companies, and review the Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) of 2% to increase financial system stability, the Governor added.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Nationwide cleaning campaigns and police inspections under 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Nationwide cleaning campaigns and police inspections under 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Sri Lanka to sign agreement with Vietnam for cooperation on customs affairs (English)

Sri Lanka to sign agreement with Vietnam for cooperation on customs affairs (English)

President appoints 4 new Ambassadors and High Commissioner (English)

President appoints 4 new Ambassadors and High Commissioner (English)

Eye surgery complications at N'Eliya Hospital: Compensation up to Rs. 1M for patients (English)

Eye surgery complications at N'Eliya Hospital: Compensation up to Rs. 1M for patients (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)