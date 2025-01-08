President inaugurates Gem Sri Lanka  2025 gem and jewellery exhibition

January 8, 2025   06:50 pm

The “Gem Sri Lanka – 2025” gem and jewellery exhibition was inaugurated this morning (08) at the Cinnamon Bentota Beach Hotel, presided over by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Organized annually by the Chinese Fort Gem and Jewellery Traders’ Association (CGJTA), the exhibition will be open to the public from today until January 10.

Following the opening, President Dissanayake toured the exhibition booths and engaged in discussions with industry stakeholders, addressing challenges faced by gem and jewellery manufacturers while fostering a friendly dialogue with them.

He also posed for a group photograph with the organizing committee of “Gem Sri Lanka – 2025.”
This year’s exhibition features 103 booths and has attracted a significant number of both local and international buyers, highlighting the event’s global appeal.

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including the Minister of Industry and Enterprise Development, Mr. Sunil Handunnetti, Chairman of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority, Mr. Naveen Sooriyarachchi, and Chairman of CGJTA, Mr. Marjan Faleel, alongside several diplomats and other notable guests.

