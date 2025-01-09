Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kaluthara and Kandy districts during the afternoon or night, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala district during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.