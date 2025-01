Wattegama Police have arrested three suspects wanted for murder.

These suspects were arrested yesterday (08) for allegedly stabbing a person to death with sharp weapons on January 04 in the Atalahagoda area of Wattegama.

The arrested individuals are residents of Karandeniya, Kegalle, and Hettimulla, aged 25, 35, and 37.

Wattegama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.