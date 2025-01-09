No objection from IMF for public sector salary hike - Deputy Minister

No objection from IMF for public sector salary hike - Deputy Minister

January 9, 2025   12:51 pm

Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe stated that a considerable salary increase for public sector employees is scheduled to be carried out in the upcoming budget.

He made this statement in response to a question raised by MP Ravi Karunanayake in Parliament today (09).

The Deputy Minister also revealed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has no objections to increasing the salaries of public sector employees.

Deputy Minister Mahinda Jayasinghe further commented, “We didn’t say Rs. 25,000. Let’s see about the exact number. Don’t panic. Open and see what’s inside the bag, don’t poke it and see. Ranil Wickremesinghe made a Cabinet decision before the postal vote on September 4, targeting the votes of public sector employees in this country. But the public employees gave a good response. It was something presented to deceive public employees, not the reality.”

