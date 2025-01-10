Rainy condition expected to enhance in parts of the island

Rainy condition expected to enhance in parts of the island

January 10, 2025   07:39 am

The Department of Meteorology says that the rainy condition is expected to enhance over Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Matale and Kandy districts, in next few days from today (10).  

In its latest weather forecast, the department said that showers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts. 

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places, it added

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kandy district during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district, the Met. Department mentioned.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning, according to the department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

 

