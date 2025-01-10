Fort-Katunayake luxury buses allowed access to BIA after 6 years

January 10, 2025   10:55 am

The Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) has announced that luxury buses operating on the Fort-Katunayake route (No. 187) will be granted access to the departure terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) starting today (10).  

This decision, aimed at enhancing convenience for air passengers, marks the resumption of this service after nearly six years.  

While the buses will now be permitted to enter the road to the departure terminal, they will not be allowed to remain parked at the airport to operate the service.  

The suspension of access to the Fort-Katunayake bus service was implemented following the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, based on a request by security forces.

