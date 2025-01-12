Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

January 12, 2025   08:31 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the North-western province and in Colombo and Gampaha districts in the morning, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

