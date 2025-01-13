Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

January 13, 2025   07:32 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Ampara and Hambantota districts. 

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern province and in Anuradhapura district, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or Night. 

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matara, Monaragala and Hambantota districts, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

