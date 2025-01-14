Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

January 14, 2025   07:34 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts. 

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or Night, the statement said.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matara and Hambantota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Badulla districts during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

