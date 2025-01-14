PM Harini calls for gratitude to nature in Thai Pongal message

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, in her message for Thai Pongal, emphasized the festival’s significance in fostering appreciation and gratitude, particularly toward nature.

In her statement, the Prime Minister said, “This festival serves to express gratitude to nature, particularly to the Sun God, for providing the energy essential for agricultural activities from sowing to harvest.”

She further highlighted the interconnectedness between humans and nature, stressing the importance of acknowledging nature’s role in human progress.

“As creations of nature, we cannot progress without acknowledging its role in our lives. It is a fundamental human quality to be grateful for the blessings we receive from nature,”she stated.

At a time when Sri Lanka faces significant challenges, the Prime Minister noted the country’s critical responsibility to embrace renewal through structural, policy, and attitudinal changes.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transformative change, adding that respect and acknowledgment of nature are integral to this transformation.

Extending her wishes to the Tamil community, she said, “I warmly greet all Tamil people in Sri Lanka and worldwide who are celebrating Thai Pongal. May this festival bring joy and fulfillment to all.”

Prime Minister’s Thai Pongal Message

“The Thai Pongal festival, celebrated annually by the Hindu community in January, embodies the noble values of appreciation and gratitude. This festival serves to express gratitude to nature, particularly to the Sun God, for providing the energy essential for agricultural activities from sowing to harvest.

As creations of nature, we cannot progress without acknowledging its role in our lives. It is a fundamental human quality to be grateful for the blessings we receive from nature. Sri Lanka stands at a critical juncture, with the significant responsibility of steering the nation toward a period of renewal.

This requires structural, policy, and attitudinal changes. The government has undertaken this important process and is committed to transformative change. Acknowladge and repect nature is an important aspect of the transformation we are searching.

I warmly greet all Tamil people in Sri Lanka and worldwide who are celebrating Thai Pongal. May this festival bring joy and fulfillment to all.”