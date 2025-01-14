President Anura Kumara arrives in China

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who embarked on a state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has arrived at Beijing International Airport.

He had touched down at airport at approximately 10:25 a.m. local time today (14).

The President was warmly welcomed by Vice Foreign Minister of China, Chen Xiaodong and honored with a ceremonial guard of honor presented by the Chinese military, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.