President Anura Kumara arrives in China

January 14, 2025   09:59 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who embarked on a state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has arrived at Beijing International Airport.

He had touched down at airport at approximately 10:25 a.m. local time today (14).

The President was warmly welcomed by Vice Foreign Minister of China, Chen Xiaodong and honored with a ceremonial guard of honor presented by the Chinese military, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

