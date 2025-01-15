Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

January 15, 2025   07:42 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island and that cloudy skies are expected. 

Fairly heavy showers of about 100mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva, Central and Southern provinces and in Polonnaruwa District, it said.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Matara and Hambantota districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two Chinese nationals arrested at BIA with gems worth over Rs. 17 mln (English)

Two Chinese nationals arrested at BIA with gems worth over Rs. 17 mln (English)

Two Chinese nationals arrested at BIA with gems worth over Rs. 17 mln (English)

Digital NICs to be issued from this month - Deputy Minister (English)

Digital NICs to be issued from this month - Deputy Minister (English)

President Dissanayake to meet Chinese counterpart tomorrow (English)

President Dissanayake to meet Chinese counterpart tomorrow (English)

President AKD links Thai Pongal festivals values to 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

President AKD links Thai Pongal festivals values to 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected tomorrow (English)

Sanuka's hit song 'Mohini' wins big at Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 (English)

Sanuka's hit song 'Mohini' wins big at Derana CloseUp Music Video Awards 2024 (English)