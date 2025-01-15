Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island and that cloudy skies are expected.

Fairly heavy showers of about 100mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva, Central and Southern provinces and in Polonnaruwa District, it said.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Matara and Hambantota districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.