A 12-hour water cut will be imposed in parts of Colombo on Thursday (Jan. 16), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

Accordingly, the water supply to Colombo 12, 13, 14 and 15 will be suspended from 6.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. tomorrow, the NWSDB added.

The NWSDB highlighted that the water cut is being imposed due to essential maintenance of the main pipeline supplying water to Colombo.