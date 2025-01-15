Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for strong winds and rough seas in the sea areas off the coasts extending from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar.

Issuing the advisory, effective until 06.00 a.m. on Thursday (16), the department mentioned that the sea areas off the coasts extending from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar will be rough at times with strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph.

Thus, naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive in this regard.