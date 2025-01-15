President pays tribute at Mao Zedong Mausoleum

January 15, 2025   12:23 pm

In response to an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is currently on a state visit to China, visited the exhibition hall on the history of the Communist Party of China today (15).

Following this, President Disanayake visited the historic Prince Kung’s Palace Museum in China, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Later, he paid his respects by offering floral tributes at the Chairman Mao Memorial Hall, also known as the Mausoleum of Mao Zedong, dedicated to the founding leader of the People’s Republic of China, according to the PMD.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath, and Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake, also participated in these events.

