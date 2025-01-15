President Dissanayake meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has met with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, a short while ago.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said that the official meeting between the two Heads of the State commenced at 5.00 p.m. Chinese time (2.30 p.m. local time), at the Great Hall of the People.

President Dissanayake is currently on a state visit to China in response to an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping.