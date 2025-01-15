China expresses readiness to collaborate with Sri Lanka towards a new era of development

The People’s Republic of China has played a vital role in the social and economic development of Sri Lanka for decades, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping today.

Dissanayake said his visit will strengthen bilateral collaborations for the benefit of both countries and their people.

President Dissanayake, who is currently on a four-day state visit to China, held an official meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this afternoon (15) at the Great Hall of the People.

Upon President Dissanayake’s arrival at the Great Hall, he was warmly received by President Xi Jinping. The welcoming ceremony was conducted with great honour, including a ceremonial gun salute, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Following the initial cordial discussions between the two leaders, bilateral talks commenced. During the discussions, President Xi Jinping emphasized China’s readiness to work closely with Sri Lanka in ushering in a new era of development.

He also recalled the longstanding relationship between the two countries, highlighting the close friendship that has existed for decades. President Xi reiterated China’s commitment to continuing its cooperation with Sri Lanka in the future, the PMD said.

Upon concluding the official meeting, both sides proceeded to sign several key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening collaboration in areas such as economy, social development, and industry.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake, and Director General of the Government Information Department H.S.K.J. Bandara were also part of the delegation accompanying President Disanayake.