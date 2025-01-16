Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

January 16, 2025   07:12 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Eastern province and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night,  the statement said.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, province in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

