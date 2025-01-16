Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for the sea areas off extending from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The advisory, issued at 06.00 a.m. this morning (16), will be effective for the next 24 hours until 06.00 a.m. on Monday (17).

Accordingly, the advisory warns that the sea areas off the coasts extending from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times with strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph.

Thus, naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive in this regard.