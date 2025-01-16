President attends investment session with leading Chinese companies

President attends investment session with leading Chinese companies

January 16, 2025   10:50 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is currently participating in the “Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025” with several leading Chinese companies.

The Chinese companies participating in the meeting includes China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd, China Tianying Inc, China Civil Engineering Corporation etc., according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

On the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Sri Lankan President continues his four-day state visit to China, beginning the third day (16) by participating in an investment session scheduled for this morning. 

The “Investment Session,” jointly organized by public and private sector entities in China, is being held under the patronage of President Dissanayake, marking a key highlight of the visit, the PMD said. 

Following this, the President is set to pay tribute at the Monument to the People’s Heroes, laying a floral wreath to honour their legacy. 

Later in the afternoon, President Dissanayake is scheduled to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, to engage in discussions on further strengthening bilateral relations. 

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, along with Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake, will also participate in these engagements.

 

