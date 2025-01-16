PUCSL to conclude review of public opinions on electricity tariff revision today

January 16, 2025   11:17 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that the review of public opinions gathered on the proposed electricity tariff revision will be concluded today (17).

Accordingly, the PUCSL had called for public opinions on the matter starting from December 17, while oral sessions were held from December 27 to January 10, covering all nine provinces.

The PUCSL stated that around 400 individuals had submitted proposals during those sessions.

It has been revealed during the consideration of proposals submitted by the public that the electricity tariff should be reduced by around 20%.

Accordingly, following a review of all the proposals, the PUCSL stated that a report containing recommendations on whether or not the electricity tariffs should be revised, and if so, by what percentage, will be released tomorrow (17).

