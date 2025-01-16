Flood warning issued for Malwathu Oya basin further extended

January 16, 2025   02:48 pm

The flood warning issued for low-lying areas of the Malwathu Oya valley has been extended for 24 hours until 1.00 p.m. on Friday (17), the Department of Irrigation announced.

Accordingly, residents in those areas and motorists traveling through those areas are requested to pay high attention to this regard. 

Meanwhile, the disaster management authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

On January 15, the Irrigation Department issued a flood warning for several low-lying areas of Malwathu Oya Basin, effective until 1.00 p.m. on January 16, 2024.

It stated that considerable rainfall has occurred in the upstream areas of Malwathu Oya.

By analyzing the current rainfall situation and river water levels of hydrological station in Malwathu oya, it is warned that there is a possibility of a minor flood situation occurring in low-lying areas of Malwathu Oya valley situated in Vengalacheddikulam, Madu, Mussalai and Nanaddan Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

As a result, there is a high possibility of inundating off roads running through flood plains of Malwathu Oya, according to the Irrigation Department.

