Two 16-year-old boys killed in road accident in Nochchiyagama

Two teenagers have reportedly died following a road accident in the Galadiwulwewa area of Nochchiyagama this evening (16).

The accident had occurred when the motorcycle the two schoolboys were traveling on collided with a private bus plying from Nochchiyagama to Kandy.

The deceased are 16-years-old students, according to Galadiwulwewa Police.

Galadiwulwewa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.