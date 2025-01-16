Two 16-year-old boys killed in road accident in Nochchiyagama
January 16, 2025 10:45 pm
Two teenagers have reportedly died following a road accident in the Galadiwulwewa area of Nochchiyagama this evening (16).
The accident had occurred when the motorcycle the two schoolboys were traveling on collided with a private bus plying from Nochchiyagama to Kandy.
The deceased are 16-years-old students, according to Galadiwulwewa Police.
Galadiwulwewa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.