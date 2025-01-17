Rainy condition in North, East, North-central to enhance from tomorrow

Rainy condition in North, East, North-central to enhance from tomorrow

January 17, 2025   06:31 am

The Department of Meteorology says that rainy condition is expected to be temporarily enhanced over Eastern, Northern, North-central and Central provinces from tomorrow (18).

In its latest weather forecast, the department mentioned that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Uva provinceand in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in Eastern, Northern and North-central provinces and in Hambanthota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night, it added.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, province in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

China pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence (English)

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities

'Invest in Sri Lanka - Round Table Meeting 2025': President briefs leading Chinese companies on investment opportunities

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Over 25 ships turned back due to delays in container clearance  Dy. Minister (English)

Over 25 ships turned back due to delays in container clearance  Dy. Minister (English)

Thailand reiterates commitment to rescue Sri Lankan human trafficking victims in Myanmar (English)

Thailand reiterates commitment to rescue Sri Lankan human trafficking victims in Myanmar (English)

China expresses readiness to collaborate with Sri Lanka towards a new era of development (English)

China expresses readiness to collaborate with Sri Lanka towards a new era of development (English)