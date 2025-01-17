Rainy condition in North, East, North-central to enhance from tomorrow

The Department of Meteorology says that rainy condition is expected to be temporarily enhanced over Eastern, Northern, North-central and Central provinces from tomorrow (18).

In its latest weather forecast, the department mentioned that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Uva provinceand in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in Eastern, Northern and North-central provinces and in Hambanthota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night, it added.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, province in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.