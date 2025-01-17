A/L evaluation center closed following dispute over female teachers dress code

A/L evaluation center closed following dispute over female teachers dress code

January 17, 2025   07:56 am

The 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination evaluation centre established at the Pannipitiya Dharmapala Vidyala has temporarily been closed, owing to a dispute between the school principal and female teachers engaged in answer sheet evaluation activities with regard to their attire.

It was reported that the disagreement arose yesterday (16), which was a school day. The female principal of the school allegedly refused to allow the teachers to enter the school premises as they had arrived wearing gowns instead of saris, which she had deemed inappropriate attire for a school setting.

The teachers argued that since the evaluation centre operates under the authority of the Commissioner General of Examinations, the principal does not have jurisdiction over their dress code.

The principal, however, maintained that a certain level of discipline must be upheld within the school premises, and that all visitors should adhere to the school’s guidelines.

The situation had subsequently escalated, resulting in an argument between the two parties. The police were later called in to de-escalate the situation, but an agreement could not be reached. 

Consequently, the Commissioner General of Examinations has instructed that the evaluation centre be temporarily closed.

When inquired by Ada Derana, the Commissioner General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara said that a final decision regarding the matter will be reached within today (17).

