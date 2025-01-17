Pakistan court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan to 14 years in land graft case
January 17, 2025 12:45 pm
A Pakistani court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 14 years imprisonment on Friday in a land corruption case, local broadcaster ARY News reported.
The verdict in the case, the largest in terms of financial wrongdoing faced by Khan, was delivered by an anti-graft court in a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where Khan has been jailed since August 2023.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies