Two Supreme Court judges shot dead in Iran

Two Supreme Court judges shot dead in Iran

January 18, 2025   08:19 pm

Two senior Iranian Supreme Court judges involved in handling espionage and terrorism cases were shot dead in the capital Tehran on Saturday, Iran’s judiciary said.

It said the attacker killed himself after opening fire at the judges inside the Supreme Court, and that a bodyguard of one of the judges was wounded.

The judiciary identified the judges who were killed as mid-ranking Shi’ite Muslim clerics Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini.

While the motive for the assassination was still unclear, judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir told state television that the two judges had long been involved in “national security cases, including espionage and terrorism”.

“In the past year, the judiciary has undertaken extensive efforts to identify spies and terrorist groups, a move that has sparked anger and resentment among the enemies,” he said.

State TV said these cases were related to individuals linked to Israel and the Iranian opposition supported by the United States. It did not elaborate.

Opposition websites have in the past said Moghiseh was involved in trials of people they described as political prisoners.

Razini was a target of an assassination attempt in 1998.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Parliament to debate Clean Sri Lanka program next week (English)

Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with China's leading economic hub, Sichuan Province (English)

Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with China's leading economic hub, Sichuan Province (English)

Electricity tariffs reduce by 20% (English)

Electricity tariffs reduce by 20% (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka signs the agreement for Hajj 2025 (English)