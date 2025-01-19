Several trains cancelled for third straight day

The Railway Department announced that several train services have been cancelled once again today (19).

Accordingly, 15 short-distance trains have been cancelled today.

Meanwhile, around 12 train services had also been cancelled yesterday (17) due to a shortage of train drivers.

Among the cancelled services, six were short-distance trains arriving at Colombo Fort, while six others were scheduled to depart from Colombo Fort railway station.

The cancellations were a result of locomotive engine drivers preparing for a promotional examination.

The exam, aimed at advancing train drivers from Grade 2 to Grade 1, is scheduled for today (January 19), with approximately 80 engine drivers expected to participate.