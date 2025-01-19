Warning issued for heavy rainfall in several provinces

January 19, 2025   12:32 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ warning for heavy rains in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and Hambantota, Mannar and Vavuniya districts today (19).

Due to the active Northeast Monsoon conditions, prevailing showery condition in the island is likely to continue further during the next 24 hours, the Met. Department said.

Very heavy showers of about 150 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva, Northern, and North Central provinces and in Hambantota District.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75mm are likely at some places elsewhere, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

