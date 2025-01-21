Sri Lankas inflation drops to -2.0% in December 2024

January 21, 2025   03:47 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) on Year-on-Year basis has decreased to -2.0% in December 2024, from -1.7% in November 2024, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.  

The Year-on-Year inflation of the food group decreased to -1.0% in December 2024 from 0.0% in November 2024 and the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group increased to -2.9% in December 2024 from -3.1% in November 2024.

