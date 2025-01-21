Ex-Minister Manusha leaves CID after giving 6-hour statement

Former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after recording a statement.

The former Minister of Foreign Employment, who arrived at the CID at around 9.00 a.m. this morning (21) left the premises after around 6 hours.

He had arrived to record a statement regarding an investigation pertaining to job opportunities provided for Sri Lankans in South Korea, during the previous government.

Nanayakkara’s attorney yesterday informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that the ex-minister is prepared to provide a statement to the CID today regarding the matter.

Appearing on behalf of the former parliamentarian, President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris informed this to the court when an anticipatory bail application filed by Nanayakkara seeking anticipatory bail before his possible arrest in connection with the incident was taken up yesterday (20).