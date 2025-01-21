Court orders arrest of MP Ramanathan Archchuna

The Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court has ordered the police to arrest Jaffna District Independent MP Ramanathan Archchuna and to investigate the incident involving his alleged obstruction of police duties and traffic violations in Anuradhapura.

Additionally, the magistrate has instructed Anuradhapura Police to report facts to the court by February 03, 2025.

Police launched an investigation against the parliamentarian for allegedly obstructing the duties of traffic police officers in the Rambewa area in Anuradhapura last evening (20) and facts related to the incident was presented before the court by Anuradhapura Police.

Following this, the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court issued the arrest order, according to Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga.

Earlier today, it was reported that a heated situation had occurred involving MP Ramanathan Archchuna in the Rambewa area, while he was on his way to participate in today’s parliamentary session.

The MP reportedly had a heated confrontation with traffic police officers who had stopped and inspected his vehicle as the MP was allegedly driving a vehicle with ‘VIP lights’ on, and in a manner that obstructed other vehicles.