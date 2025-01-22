Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island today

January 22, 2025   06:07 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers will occur at times in Eastern, Northern, North-central, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district today (22).

In its latest forecast, the Met. Department stated that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, North-central, Uva and North western provinces.

Showers may occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning too, it added.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Monaragala districts, according to the department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

