Trump says he would sanction Russia if Putin does not negotiate on Ukraine

Trump says he would sanction Russia if Putin does not negotiate on Ukraine

January 22, 2025   06:15 am

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would likely impose sanctions on Russia if its president, Vladimir Putin, refuses to negotiate about ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump gave no details on possible additional sanctions. The United States has already sanctioned Russia heavily for its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Trump said his administration was also looking at the issue of sending weapons to Ukraine, adding his view that the European Union should be doing more to support Ukraine.

“We’re talking to (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy, we’re going to be talking with President Putin very soon,” Trump said. “We’re going to look at it.”

Trump said he had pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping in a call to intervene to stop the Ukraine war.

“He’s not done very much on that. He’s got a lot of ... power, like we have a lot of power. I said, ‘You ought to get it settled.’ We did discuss it.”

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

World Bank assures financial and technical assistance for Sri Lanka's key govt projects (English)

World Bank assures financial and technical assistance for Sri Lanka's key govt projects (English)

World Bank assures financial and technical assistance for Sri Lanka's key govt projects (English)

Army Major, 6 other ranks, policeman and 15 others arrested over recent organised crimes (English)

Army Major, 6 other ranks, policeman and 15 others arrested over recent organised crimes (English)

Kandy-Mahiyanganaya road section to be closed during the night (English)

Kandy-Mahiyanganaya road section to be closed during the night (English)

Cabinet greenlights Proceeds of Crime Draft Bill (English)

Cabinet greenlights Proceeds of Crime Draft Bill (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Prime Minister Harini joins Chinese New Year celebration in Colombo (English)

Prime Minister Harini joins Chinese New Year celebration in Colombo (English)

Minister criticizes lack of commitment to address port congestion (English)

Minister criticizes lack of commitment to address port congestion (English)