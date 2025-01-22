Govt to prioritize comprehensive data system to guarantee food security

The Food Policy and Security Committee, appointed to address policy decisions related to ensuring food security, chaired by Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K.D. Lal Kantha, along with Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe, convened a meeting for the first time today (22) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The primary objective of the Food Policy and Security Committee is to take necessary actions to implement the government’s policy of ensuring a safe, secure and sustainable food system for all citizens, the President’s Media Division (PMD).

During the meeting, it was emphasized that accurate data and information are essential for making informed policy decisions related to food security. The government highlighted that it is unwilling to take risks by making decisions without reliable data. Consequently, establishing a robust data and information system has been identified as a top priority, the statement said.

The Minister of Agriculture further highlighted the need to provide rice not only for direct consumption but also as an essential resource for industries such as poultry, egg production and beer manufacturing, all of which contribute to human consumption.

He stressed the importance of considering these needs in the implementation of the government’s progressive agricultural policies.

Additionally, the Minister emphasized the necessity of studying the country’s food consumption patterns to foster a healthier population and minimize food waste. He advised committee members to take appropriate steps in this regard.

Several key areas were discussed, including the establishment of a national food security policy framework, the maintenance of an essential food information system, the formulation of new strategies aligned with internationally recognized standards and the development of plans to increase and distribute local production based on scientific evidence.

The discussions also addressed food security, food pricing and market management, according to the PMD.

The meeting was attended by committee members, including Secretary to the Prime Minister G.P. Saputhanthri, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara, and other ministerial secretaries.