Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

January 23, 2025   06:02 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts. 

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura district, the department added.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts, it said.

Fairly strong winds of 30-35 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Matale, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet paper being prepared for formulation of committee and to abolish PTA - Justice Minister (English)

Cabinet paper being prepared for formulation of committee and to abolish PTA - Justice Minister (English)

Cabinet paper being prepared for formulation of committee and to abolish PTA - Justice Minister (English)

No agreement signed on oil pipeline with Indian - Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister (English)

No agreement signed on oil pipeline with Indian - Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister (English)

Protecting Buddhist tradition for future generations is everyone's responsibility  President (English)

Protecting Buddhist tradition for future generations is everyone's responsibility  President (English)

Trump administration directs all federal diversity,equity and inclusion staff be put on leave (English)

Trump administration directs all federal diversity,equity and inclusion staff be put on leave (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

World Bank assures financial and technical assistance for Sri Lanka's key govt projects (English)

World Bank assures financial and technical assistance for Sri Lanka's key govt projects (English)

Army Major, 6 other ranks, policeman and 15 others arrested over recent organised crimes (English)

Army Major, 6 other ranks, policeman and 15 others arrested over recent organised crimes (English)

Kandy-Mahiyanganaya road section to be closed during the night (English)

Kandy-Mahiyanganaya road section to be closed during the night (English)