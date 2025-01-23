Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura district, the department added.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts, it said.

Fairly strong winds of 30-35 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Matale, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.