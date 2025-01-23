Online train tickets racket: Two more arrested including railway technical officer

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested two more suspects including an employee of the Department of Railways in connection with an alleged major racket involving the resale of ‘e-Tickets’ for up-country train journeys, including those to Ella.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga stated that a Technical Officer of the Department of Railways was arrested in Trincomalee on Wednesday (22), along with 92 ‘e-Tickets’ intended for re-sale to foreign tourists.

Furthermore, the officers of the CID have arrested another individual involved in this racket in the Matale area yesterday, according to the Police Spokesman.

SSP Manathunga added that investigations are underway to uncover the individuals who had provided these e-Tickets to the arrested suspects.

Meanwhile, the Kandy Divisional Crimes Unit had arrested a 37-year-old suspect involved in the alleged racket, in the Suduhumpola area of the Kandy Police Division yesterday.

The suspect was found in possession of 21 ‘ Ella Odyssey’ luxury train tickets purchased online, Rs. 130,670 in cash believed to be proceeds from the illegal sales, 130 notepads documenting previous transactions, and a mobile phone.

All three arrested suspects will be produced before Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (23), the Police Spokesman added.

On January 20, the CID had informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that they have launched an investigation into the alleged incident where e-tickets for popular tourist train routes are sold out within an astonishing 42 seconds of their release online, raising serious concerns about fraudulent practices.

It was also alleged that certain groups are purchasing all available tickets through dubious means and resell them to foreign tourists at exorbitant prices. Tickets priced at Rs. 2,000 are reportedly being resold for as much as Rs. 16,000.